UNLV football coach Barry Odom takes Purdue head-coaching job

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV football coach Barry Odom will move to Indiana after he accepts the head coaching position at Purdue.

Purdue football is welcoming Odom through a post on X:

Odom has gone 19-8 in two seasons— leading the Rebels to back-to-back Mountain West championship games.

Sources told ESPN Odom had been a long-time candidate for the Boilermakers. He will replace Ryan Walter, who went 5-19 over two seasons at Purdue.

Walters was fired after a season-ending 11-game losing streak. Purdue traveled to Las Vegas to meet Odom and ensure he was a good fit for the Boilermakers.

Before UNLV, Odom coached four seasons at Missouri and was a star linebacker. He has also worked as the defensive coordinator at Memphis, Missouri, and Arkansas.

After Odom's powerful leadership, he has been a sought-after candidate with his recent success and coaching resume.