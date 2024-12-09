Head to head: UNLV will battle Cal football at the LA bowl game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV football will take on the University of California for a matchup at the Art of Sports LA Bowl.

On Dec. 18, the Mountain West runner-up will hit the green at Sofi Stadium for their debut. The two universities have only played each other once before, with the Bears edging out the Rebels 20-14 on Sept. 10, 2022.

UNLV heads into the bowl game after an impressive 10-3 season. Despite a hard-fought loss in the Mountain West Championship game to Boise State, the Rebels have demonstrated their grit and determination throughout the year.

Standout quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams leads a potent offense with 1,845 passing yards, 17 TDs and 9 rushing TDs as part of 824 rushing yards.

The Rebels aim to cap off a historic season with a marquee victory at the Art of Sports LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk as UNLV can post its most wins in a season since finishing 11-2 in 1984.

Cal finished the regular season with a 6-6 record under Travers Family Head Coach Justin Wilcox. The Golden Bears showcased a balanced offensive attack led by a pair of dynamic sophomores throughout the year. This defensive core will make Cal a formidable opponent in this year’s bowl game.

The LA Bowl remains committed to supporting underserved youth through initiatives focusing on education, health and wellness. The event will spotlight Gronkowski’s Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and continue collaborations with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles.

We’re thrilled to kick off the college football bowl season with the Art of Sports LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk. Welcoming back the Mountain West and Pac-12 Conferences to SoFi Stadium for our fourth edition, we can’t wait to see UNLV and Cal battle it out.

This news comes as former head coach Barry Odom said his goodbyes to Las Vegas— hoping on a flight to Purdue. He accepted a head coaching position with the Boilermakers.

🛫 Wheels up for West Lafayette! pic.twitter.com/nAsjD5pjL8 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 8, 2024

New interim head coach Del Alexanderwill be leading the Rebels on Wednesday.

Kickoff for the bowl game is set for 6 p.m.