Del Alexander named UNLV football interim head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been named interim head coach of the Rebel football program.

UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper broke the news on Sunday afternoon after Barry Odom accepted a head-coaching offer by Purdue.

Del Alexander will lead our team starting immediately as we prepare to play in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk on December 18. Del has a long history with successful football programs on a national level and we have full confidence that he is the right person to lead the Rebels into what promises to be an exciting big-time bowl game in Los Angeles against Cal.

Alexander returned to the UNLV campus in 2023. A familiar name to longtime Rebel fans— Alexander was a member of two previous UNLV staffs before coaching two decades in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC, as well as Notre Dame. He has coached in 18 bowl games, including four trips to the Rose Bowl and two College Football Playoff berths.

Alexander returned to Las Vegas after coaching the receivers at Georgia Tech in 2022. Previous to that, he spent five seasons as a wide receivers coach at Notre Dame

“The brand of UNLV is nationally known in football like it never has been before” pic.twitter.com/YqQsp0EGeR — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) December 8, 2024

Alexander’s career also included stops as running backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator at San Diego.

His first UNLV stint came in 1998 under head coach Jeff Horton. He then left for one season as a senior offensive assistant for running backs in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.