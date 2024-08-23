'One word is not enough': UNLV Football says team embodies unique qualities this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though QB1 has yet to be decided, the Rebs’ wide receiver room says their guys under center as well as the rest of the team have brought unique qualities to the field this fall camp that they think will set them apart come game time next Saturday on the road against Houston.

“Tough,” Rebels wideout DeAngelo Irvin Jr said. “We play a lot of long practices, Fall camp is long but I feel like the team has been pretty good at fighting through those practices.”

“[We’re] physical,” Rebels wideout Ricky White III said. “Last year we didn’t display that word those last two games we played, that’s our main focus right now.”

White is on a number of watch lists going into the year, most recently tabbed by the Senior Bowl and the Associated Press.

“Gritty, explosive, dynamic you only said one word right,” Rebels Wideouts Coach Del Alexander laughed and said.

“It’s a great group, it’s a focused group and it’s a hardworking group, so one word is not enough because I think and I hope that when we play the game, you’ll see more than one area of how we’re attacking a team, you’ll see the unity, you’ll see the hard work and you’ll see the production that we’re capable of.”

The team has their final Fall camp practice on Friday followed by a closed walk-through on Saturday prior to kicking off week one as the Rebs hit the road to take on the Houston Cougars for their season opener on Saturday, August 31 at 4 p.m.

