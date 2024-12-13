Watch Now
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

WATCH: UNLV community welcomes Dan Mullen as new head football coach

Coming with experience coaching teams in the SEC and most recently as an ESPN analyst, Dan Mullen was welcomed and officially introduced as the 14th head football coach in the history of the program at UNLV.
Dan Mullen introduced as 14th head football coach in UNLV program history
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official; Dan Mullen is UNLV's newest head football coach.

The university gave Mullen a warm welcome and began with comments from University President Dr. Keith Whitfield, who praised the strength of the school's football program and how far it had come since he first came to UNLV.

UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield helps to welcome new head football coach Dan Mullen

Next, Athletic Director Erick Harper shared how pleased he was to have Mullen head the coaching staff and excited to see what the program would do under his leadership.

UNLV athletic director welcomes new head coach Dan Mullen

Finally, Dan Mullen addressed the audience, with excitement visible on his face.

UNLV introduces new head coach Dan Mullen

Mullen returns to the sidelines in Las Vegas after spending the last three seasons as an ESPN college football analyst.

This news comes just days after Barry Odom took a job as the new head coach at Purdue.

UNLV players and students react to Barry Odom taking the Purdue job

Mullen becomes the 14th head coach in the history of UNLV's football program.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer