WATCH: UNLV community welcomes Dan Mullen as new head football coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official; Dan Mullen is UNLV's newest head football coach.

The university gave Mullen a warm welcome and began with comments from University President Dr. Keith Whitfield, who praised the strength of the school's football program and how far it had come since he first came to UNLV.

UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield helps to welcome new head football coach Dan Mullen

Next, Athletic Director Erick Harper shared how pleased he was to have Mullen head the coaching staff and excited to see what the program would do under his leadership.

UNLV athletic director welcomes new head coach Dan Mullen

Finally, Dan Mullen addressed the audience, with excitement visible on his face.

UNLV introduces new head coach Dan Mullen

Mullen returns to the sidelines in Las Vegas after spending the last three seasons as an ESPN college football analyst.

This news comes just days after Barry Odom took a job as the new head coach at Purdue.

UNLV players and students react to Barry Odom taking the Purdue job

Mullen becomes the 14th head coach in the history of UNLV's football program.