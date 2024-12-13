WATCH: UNLV community welcomes Dan Mullen as new head football coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official; Dan Mullen is UNLV's newest head football coach.
The university gave Mullen a warm welcome and began with comments from University President Dr. Keith Whitfield, who praised the strength of the school's football program and how far it had come since he first came to UNLV.
Next, Athletic Director Erick Harper shared how pleased he was to have Mullen head the coaching staff and excited to see what the program would do under his leadership.
Finally, Dan Mullen addressed the audience, with excitement visible on his face.
Mullen returns to the sidelines in Las Vegas after spending the last three seasons as an ESPN college football analyst.
This news comes just days after Barry Odom took a job as the new head coach at Purdue.
Mullen becomes the 14th head coach in the history of UNLV's football program.
Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas, Coach 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wtdjgop6u1— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) December 13, 2024