Summerlin South All-Stars fall to the Chinese Taipei at the Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a monumental run, the Summerlin South All-Stars’ journey towards the World Series title ends here.
The Chinese Taipei may have won the Little League World Series Championship, but the Summerlin South All-Stars have won Nevadans' hearts.
Comments of support flooded the game updates Channel 13 has posted during the course of the series. Locals packed watch parties to cheer on Nevada — especially kids, inspired by the team’s presence on the world stage.
Though Summerlin South didn’t walk away as the winner today, their win at the U.S. Championship against Connecticut earned them a place in Nevada history as the first team from our state to compete at the World Championship game — and celebrations of that milestone will continue into next week.
A Downtown Summerlin spokesperson has shared with Channel 13 that a parade is planned for Wednesday, August 27, in honor of Summerlin South.
