Secure your spot on the priority list for A's season tickets in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics ballpark may be years away but your chance to secure a ticket to the Las Vegas Strip venue is arriving sooner.

Starting Friday, A's fans can secure priority access to season ticket purchases for just $19.01 at their new ballpark in Las Vegas. The team said the priority list goes live at 9 a.m. Pacific on March 7 at athletics.com/vegas.

The A's said current season ticket holders, Aviators season ticket holders and Clark County residents who secure a spot will receive purchase priority ahead of the general fan.

Why is it $19.01?

The ticket price pays homage to the founding year of the A's franchise — 1901. The team carries a storied past, most recently as the Oakland A's before they make the move to Las Vegas in the coming years.

Plans to break ground on the new Vegas ballpark is slated for Spring 2025, with a Opening Day in 2028. The ballpark will be build upon the former Tropicana Las Vegas site along the southside of the Strip.

Channel 13 has extensive coverage on the ballpark plans, including the designs, planning process and its impact on the local economy.

The A's said details on more season ticket offerings and the on-sale date will be shared at a later time with the priority access list.

The A's will begin the 2025 MLB season in West Sacramento, Calif. at Sutter Health Park — home of the Sacramento River Cats minor league team — and will continue to play there until their new park is built in Las Vegas.

