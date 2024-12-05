Stadium Authority Board give final approvals for the Athletics to come to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board gave its final approvals for the Athletics to come to the valley in a meeting on Thursday.

Officials met in the new South Hall Board Room to discuss several A's ballpark topics, including how the Fishers will fund the ballpark, the development agreement and the lease agreement.

They also spoke on creating a stadium district and the 2025 operating budget for Allegiant Stadium.

Now that the board has approved the A's journey to Las Vegas, Clark County is next.

The county has to meet for its own agreements with the A's before construction and a move can happen.

If Clark County approves its agreements with the A's, the ballpark will be built in place of the Tropicana Hotel, which was imploded in October.

The ballpark was originally expected to cost $1.5 billion, but that has now risen to $1.75 billion. This is because the ballpark design now includes an additional 70,000 square feet of features. They will be adding a club space, suites, and general admission experiences.

The lower seating bowl will have more seats closer to the field, operation spaces, player areas, and cooling systems under the seats.

During the meeting, A's officials said they would be responsible for the extra costs. They are expected to present additional designs next year.

