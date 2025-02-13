A's community outreach event tells us local businesses may be working on the ballpark project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MLB pitchers and catchers league-wide reported for spring training on Wednesday. Come 2028, one of those teams is expected to call Las Vegas home.

Training in Mesa, Arizona, the Athletics are getting ready for their first of three seasons playing in West Sacramento after leaving Oakland. The A's plan to build a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip and relocate for the 2028 season.

The former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas won't transform into a sleek 30-thousand-seat ballpark by 2028 without the help of countless people from multiple sectors in the venue's construction.

With a groundbreaking planned for some time this spring, the A's are investing in the Southern Nevada community and ensuring that their futuristic new stadium will be built by the hands of locals.

On Wednesday, the team and ballpark project leaders held a community outreach meeting at the Rio Hotel & Casino. The event offered a half-hour presentation from the ballpark architect and project director. It gave details to local businesses and contractors hoping to land contracts in the development.

“We wanted to create something that would be both iconic and also have references to the A’s and baseball," ballpark architect Frankie Sharpe said. “Fans are going to see out to the Las Vegas Strip while sitting and enjoying a baseball game or a concert... The setting on the Las Vegas Strip gives us maybe the most iconic backdrop for an entertainment and sports facility.”

I was there in the Rio ballroom to hear the team's information and meet locals interested in being involved in the project.

“We’re a small business, a new business in Las Vegas and it’s an opportunity for us to get our name out there," Alexander Chavez, COO of Best Price Flooring said. "Try to win the bid and get involved in this great project.”

"I am so excited," said Lorena Lopez, saleswoman for Best Price Flooring. "I love that they want to incorporate small businesses, especially in the Las Vegas community. And I love the diversity aspect where they want women. It’s been an awesome presentation as well.”

"Any time you can add that many construction jobs to the town is great and then the long-term jobs from the building itself," Vegas native and Golden Knights stage manager Dave Carafelli said. "And having so many that have to be local, I really like that part of it."

“I think it’s awesome," said Carafelli, who has worked with VGK since the inaugural 2017 season and was on the construction site of Allegiant Stadium. "It’s time we keep stepping up in becoming that pro sports team town. Now adding a baseball stadium bringing the A’s, it’s wonderful. We’re all going to have work. Why not!"

“It’s transformative," tech founder Yeves Perez and CEO of construction worker booking platform WorkBNB said. "It’s adding to making Las Vegas a world-class sports city. Also, there’s something called project attractiveness that brings some of the best workers from around the country to be a part of something super special like this?”

Check out the design

Renderings of the A's ballpark have made the rounds across the sports world and have received divided reactions. The venue's unique design is reminiscent to the Sydney Opera House to many.

The ballpark architect told the few hundreds in attendance that the initial models for the stadium were called armadillo due to the building's appearance. The plan later incorporated the ballpark roof having sections in the shape of baseball pennants.

“It’s different," Carafelli said. "It’s what Vegas is all about. We don’t just want a box building. I think it’s a great way to showcase baseball while also seeing the Strip.”

“The facility itself just looks incredible," Lopez said. "Just Vegas style. But the biggest part as a mom, I’m excited to get some popcorn, get my little 4 year old and take her to a game and just share those moments. It’s a beautiful thing to think about so I’m excited for that part.”

While there are little details on the timeline after breaking ground this spring, the A's maintain that the team is on track to hold Opening Day in their new home on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

