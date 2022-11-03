Second round of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets goes on sale to select group

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After American Express Card members got first access, a second round of tickets to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale Thursday morning.

F1 says the second round of tickets are available to those who previously registered for the priority interest list, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 5, the day F1 hosts its Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Caesars Palace. That event will feature demonstrations from drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Alex Albon.

Three-day general admission passes to the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November of 2023 start at $500 and are standing room only. Grandstand ticket packages start at $2,000, according to the racing organization's website.

There are a number of different vantage points available along Koval Lane.

More information is available at f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.