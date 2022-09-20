Formula 1 sets date for Las Vegas race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Formula 1 race officially has a date.

According to the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held from Nov. 16 - 18. However, the date is subject to “FIA circuit homologation,” which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the track’s safety level.

Anyone interested in tickets can sign up through a dedicated web page. They will be added to the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County officials said.

Next year's grand prix track was revealed in April, when Formula 1 announced a return to Las Vegas after a 40-year hiatus. It's expected to be the first race of a three-year deal with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas.

In April, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to draw 170,000 people to the Strip, with an estimated economic impact as high as $500 million.