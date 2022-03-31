Formula 1 announces 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 is returning to Las Vegas with a grand prix in 2023, the global racing organization announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Formula 1 made the announcement official.

It is official. @F1 is headed to Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/XHspkjjxjk — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) March 31, 2022



The announcement came after Formula 1 tweeted a cryptic message earlier Wednesday that fueled speculation about a Las Vegas return.

The three-day racing event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to the Las Vegas Strip, with the potential for a significant impact on the local economy.

It's been 40 years since Las Vegas hosted a Formula 1 race. In fact, the first race was held in the 1980s in the parking lot of Caesars Palace. It was the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981 and 1982. The race failed to draw a big crowd back then, but flash forward 40 years and the major European motor race has seen exponential growth in North America.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix would be the third U.S. Formula 1 race planned in 2023. Formula 1 has seen a spike in American interest since Netflix released its popular series, "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."