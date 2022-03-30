Formula 1 teases announcement tonight featuring subtle nod to Las Vegas monuments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is Formula 1 returning to Las Vegas? We may have final confirmation this evening at 7:30 p.m. PT.

A video has been posted on F1's social media accounts teasing an announcement scheduled for tonight with rumors flying here in Las Vegas and in the race paddock that a return is imminent.

The video features a silhouette in the shape of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and what could arguably be the High Roller observation wheel in the background, though everything is dark. You can see the video for yourself below.

Should rumors prove true, it would mark a return to Vegas for F1, which previously held an event here at the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981 and '82.

It would also be the third race on the global F1 schedule held in America, with Miami holding races starting this year and Austin having a yearly race dating back to 2012 (with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic).