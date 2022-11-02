Watch Now
Formula 1 drops driver lineup for Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party this weekend

Party at Caesars Palace on Saturday
Tina Nguyen, KTNV
Formula 1 will take over the streets of Las Vegas in November of 2023 for a Las Vegas Grand Prix, the global racing organization announced on Wednesday at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 16:07:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few of the biggest names in Formula 1 will be in Las Vegas this weekend to hype up fans for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 just announced its lineup of drivers for the official Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Saturday, Nov. 5. They include Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell, and Alex Albon.

The launch party kicks off at 11 a.m. at Caesars Palace and festivities continue through 11 p.m.

Organizers say the event will include activations and events where racing fans can "witness the power of the cars up close and personal as drivers hit high speeds in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks."

GRAND PRIX TICKETS: First round of tickets to Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on sale for American Express Card members

A few of the planned activities include the Formula 1 Pit Stop challenge where fans can attempt to swap a Formula 1 car's wheels in under three seconds, plus the Esports Simulators, which offer a chance to race head-to-head on the official Formula 1 game. Organizers also promised car and trophy photo opportunities, augmented reality experiences and other activations.

The first 500 fans at the launch party (provided they are over 21 years old) will receive one complimentary ticket to a private VIP celebration at Caesars Palace Saturday night, where organizers say The Killers will perform.

A schedule of Saturday's events is posted on the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

