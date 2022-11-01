First round of tickets to Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on sale for American Express Card members

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 fans with an American Express Card got first access to tickets to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday.

American Express Card members will have priority access to tickets for the race scheduled to take over the Las Vegas Strip in November of 2023, race organizers announced previously.

The pre-sale lasts from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, after which point those who registered for the priority interest list will have access to a dedicated ticket allotment.

Tickets to the night race that marks F1's return to the Strip for the first time in decades will start at $500. Fans can choose from a number of different vantage points along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. Pacific Time. More passes are expected to become available over the coming months, organizers noted.

More information is available at f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.