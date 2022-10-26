Tickets to highly anticipated Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix go on sale next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets for the highly anticipated Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale next week, race organizers announced on Wednesday.

The night race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled for November 16 through 18 of 2023.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. Pacific Time. More passes are expected to become available over the coming months, organizers noted in a press release.

A pre-sale for American Express Card members will be held starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and ending Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9:59 a.m.

Those who registered for the priority interest list will have access to a dedicated allotment of tickets beginning Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will start at $500, organizers said. Racing fans will be able to select from a number of vantage points throughout the Las Vegas Strip, including the following:

Paddock Club™ - The Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring the Paddock Club™ to life in a bigger, bolder, ‘Vegas-style’ way unlike anything Formula 1® has seen before. Enjoy the epitome of Las Vegas hospitality from the best seats in the house. The Paddock Club™ sits on the newly- purchased, 39-acre parcel of land adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard, serving as the central point of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, with more fans than any other zone.

Wynn® Grid Club - Modern luxury meets the glamorous opulence of a bygone golden era at the Wynn® Grid Club. A 1920s Great Gatsby chic vibe will be set to a modern soundtrack. This area will offer the best vantage point to watch the race and is the most indulgent way to drink and toast to the victors. The Wynn® Grid Club will be located within the Paddock Club™.

Skyboxes - Watch the race from a private Skybox above the premium start/finish grandstand featuring excellent views of the start/finish as well as the pre- and post-race festivities. Each Skybox Suite is thoughtfully positioned to deliver extensive views of the race below.

Suites - Enjoy the suite life – the Las Vegas way. These private suites feature elevated views of the race action. Experience high speeds and overtaking moves in style as the cars head into the Koval straightaway.

Shared Hospitality - Witness the incredible action of Formula 1® from a shared hospitality area. Guests will be able to experience elevated awe-inspiring views of Turns 4 and 5 with world-class food and drinks, all from the comfort of your semi-private space.

East Harmon Zone - Enjoy stunning up-close views of cars in the East Harmon Zone. Surrounding the Paddock, Grandstands in this zone will feature views of the pit lane, start/finish line and Turns 1-4!

Sphere Zone - Located in the shadow of the revolutionary MSG Sphere, Grandstands in the Sphere Zone will have an incredible view of a hard right-hand Turn 5, high-speed sweeping Turn 6, the Turn 7 / 8 chicane, and Turn 9 that shoots the cars back towards the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas Strip.

West Harmon Zone - Guests in the Harmon Grandstands will witness breathtaking strategy calls in real time with views of the pit lane entry and the Harmon Straight, leading into Turn 17 and the finish line.

General Admission - Experience race weekend with the flexibility of a General Admission ticket. Located in the Sphere Zone, guests won’t miss any immersive F1® action under the lights of the majestic MSG Sphere.

Additionally, organizers say all grandstand and general admission tickets will be sold as three-day passes. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be included.

Premium tickets will include multi-day passes and "all-inclusive food and beverage," organizers said.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be an incredible event and in just over 12 months the best drivers on the planet will be racing through the streets of the entertainment capital of the world," stated Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. "It’s going to be something no one will want to miss and the energy and enthusiasm for the race is already building."

Fans who registered for priority interest in tickets had the opportunity to donate "a lucky $7.77" to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation. Those donations "will provide more than 1 million free meals to the Las Vegas community, with additional projects aimed at fighting food insecurity," including partnerships with Three Square Food Bank and The Just One Project, according to race organizers.

More information is available at f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.