Formula 1 opens pre-registration for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pre-registration opened Monday for those trying to snag tickets for Formula 1's November 2023 race in Las Vegas.

Anyone interested in tickets can sign up through a dedicated web page. They will be added to the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County officials said.

F1 coming to Las Vegas. Pre-registration started today for people interested in getting tickets to the November 2023 race on and around our Las Vegas Strip.



Sign up at https://t.co/tSCdtF0Obg to join the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Next year's grand prix track was revealed in April, when Formula 1 announced a return to Las Vegas after a 40-year hiatus. It's expected to be the first race of a three-year deal with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas.

In April, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to draw 170,000 people to the Strip, with an estimated economic impact as high as $500 million.