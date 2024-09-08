Season Preview Kickoff Special: Raiders take on the Chargers!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders are on the road to Los Angeles as they take on the Chargers this Sunday for their season opener!

Our very own Johnny Resendiz will be at SoFi Stadium to bring you live updates as the game is underway, starting at 1:05 p.m.

But ahead of the big event, Channel 13 is bringing you a special look at the Silver and Black with our season preview special.

From special looks, preseason insight, and excited fans, meet the people behind the Raiders and learn what "Once a Raider, Always a Raider" means to Las Vegas.

