Las Vegas Raiders hosting preseason finale against San Francisco 49ers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are wrapping up their preseason with a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Friday night's preseason finale will also be a celebration of 65 years of history for the Silver and Black.

The team will welcome more than 300 Raiders alumni to walk the black carpet before kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. And at half time, the Raiders say Rancho High School's football team will reenact some of Raider Nation's favorite moments from the past 65 years.

The Silver and Black are 0-2 this preseason with back-to-back losses to both the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Antonio Pierce said the team's starters are not expected to hit the field Friday, after naming Garnder Minshew the starting quarterback for the season Sunday.

Kick-off against San Francisco is at 7 p.m.

Check back for live updates once the game begins.