Las Vegas Raiders team up with local businesses to help kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While kids starting another school year can be both an exciting and stressful time, the Las Vegas Raiders work to make the process easier on locals as the organization kicked off their third annual Back-To-School event on Wednesday.
"I’m really grateful to have this opportunity,” Rancho High School Flag Football quarterback, Alexandria Fernandez said.
Fernandez is one of thousands of kids ranging from kindergarteners to high schoolers who will benefit from the four-day event where the Raiders team up with local minority-owned businesses to provide free haircuts and styling services for the youth.
“The way the Raiders are giving back to the community, especially to black businesses, it means a lot,” Expertise lead instructor, Junis McDaniels said. “It’s kind of catapulted us and inspired the students to get better and better everyday.”
The event also impacts local parents.
“I have another four kids who are currently at their other locations getting their hair done, braids, cornrows and a perm and that’s all provided by the Raiders as well it definitely helps out local families and we really apprecaite it,” Vegas local, Joe Knight said.
The Raiders Back-To-School event runs through Sunday at select locations and times listed below:
Haircuts
Masterpiece Barber School
3510 E. Bonanza Rd #150, Las Vegas, NV 89110
Thursday, August 8th 1-6 p.m.
Expertise Cosmetology Barber School
535 E. Lake Mead S. Blvd, N. Las Vegas, NV 89030
Thursday, August 8th 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Original Barber School
5812 S. Pecos, Las Vegas, NV 89120
Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th
All Day
Fade ‘Em All Summerlin
7760 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89117
Sunday, August 11th 12-4 p.m.
Beautician Services
Expertise Cosmetology Institute
1191 North Stella Lake St. Las Vegas, NV 89030
Thursday, August 8th
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For questions please contact communityrelations@raiders.com.