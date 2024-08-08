Las Vegas Raiders team up with local businesses to help kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While kids starting another school year can be both an exciting and stressful time, the Las Vegas Raiders work to make the process easier on locals as the organization kicked off their third annual Back-To-School event on Wednesday.

"I’m really grateful to have this opportunity,” Rancho High School Flag Football quarterback, Alexandria Fernandez said.

Fernandez is one of thousands of kids ranging from kindergarteners to high schoolers who will benefit from the four-day event where the Raiders team up with local minority-owned businesses to provide free haircuts and styling services for the youth.

RELATED | Get ready for the new school year with these events in Southern Nevada

“The way the Raiders are giving back to the community, especially to black businesses, it means a lot,” Expertise lead instructor, Junis McDaniels said. “It’s kind of catapulted us and inspired the students to get better and better everyday.”

WATCH | Kids getting free backpacks at the back-to-school event

Kids getting free backpacks at Raider B2S event

The event also impacts local parents.

“I have another four kids who are currently at their other locations getting their hair done, braids, cornrows and a perm and that’s all provided by the Raiders as well it definitely helps out local families and we really apprecaite it,” Vegas local, Joe Knight said.

The Raiders Back-To-School event runs through Sunday at select locations and times listed below:

Haircuts

Masterpiece Barber School

3510 E. Bonanza Rd #150, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Thursday, August 8th 1-6 p.m.

Expertise Cosmetology Barber School

535 E. Lake Mead S. Blvd, N. Las Vegas, NV 89030

Thursday, August 8th 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Original Barber School

5812 S. Pecos, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th

All Day

Fade ‘Em All Summerlin

7760 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89117

Sunday, August 11th 12-4 p.m.

Beautician Services

Expertise Cosmetology Institute

1191 North Stella Lake St. Las Vegas, NV 89030

Thursday, August 8th

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For questions please contact communityrelations@raiders.com.