'It felt good man': Raiders training camp continues

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders reported to training camp in Costa Mesa a week ago. However, Tuesday's practice allowed the team to take one step closer towards football season as they suited up in pads for the first time this year.

"It felt good man," Raiders offensive lineman Dylan Parham said. "We know we chip and chirp back and forth. We have two vocal people on the other side of the ball and they make it look easy having that energy."

The defense also fed off of the offense as the team started with drills, followed up by team periods and finalized the day by going live.

"As a defense, we try to bring that chip out," Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo said. "We definitely talk a lot of smack talk so that gets to them [the offense] and they try to bring it back to us so I love it we're making each other better."

First-year head coach, Antonio Pierce took notice of both sides making each other better.

"I think it's good. It's that competitive spirit we're looking for," Pierce said. "We'll do that out here on the grass. But when we go back to the hotel, we're teammates. We're Raiders and I think the guys are doing a really good job of buying into what I am asking them to do. I just want us to compete. If we can compete against each other like that and fight and sweat, we'll be a really good group and unit and team come Sundays."

