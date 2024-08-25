Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders games second-best selling this season, according to StubHub

Cowboys Raiders Football
Steve Marcus/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Cowboys Raiders Football
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the official start of the Raiders' season on the horizon, it's clear fans are ready to watch the Raiders battle it out on the grid iron, according to StubHub.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the second top-selling team on StubHub, behind the Dallas Cowboys, and have even appeared on StubHub's top 10 in-demand teams list every year since moving to Las Vegas.

StubHub's data also shows that Raiders games have more out-of-state buyers than any other team, with international demand seeing continued growth.

You can read the full NFL Season Preview from StubHub here.

