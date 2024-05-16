Las Vegas Raiders, NFL announce 2024 season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Football season is right around the corner and now the schedules are official.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the schedules for all 32 teams and now we know which games to circle on our calendar.

The Raiders will open their season open their season on the road for two games before their home opener on Sept. 22 against the Carolina Panthers.

Derek Carr will face his former team when the Raiders play the New Orleans Saints on Dec 29.