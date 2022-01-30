Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Report: Raiders adding Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as GM from Patriots

items.[0].image.alt
David Becker/AP photo
Raiders Allegiant.PNG
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 15:52:22-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders look to be adding a couple of new faces when it comes to their coaching staff and front office.

The team confirmed Sunday the hiring of Dave Ziegler as the organization's new general manager and several NFL insiders, including Adam Schefter, are reporting that Josh McDaniels is expected to join Ziegler with the Raiders as their new head coach.

Ziegler is replacing Mike Mayock while McDaniels would be taking over head coaching duties from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia who helped guide the team to its first playoff berth since 2016 amid a hectic season filled with off-the-field issues that included Henry Ruggs III deadly crash along with Jon Gruden's email scandal.

The pair would come to Las Vegas after previously working together for the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH