Report: Raiders adding Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as GM from Patriots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders look to be adding a couple of new faces when it comes to their coaching staff and front office.

The team confirmed Sunday the hiring of Dave Ziegler as the organization's new general manager and several NFL insiders, including Adam Schefter, are reporting that Josh McDaniels is expected to join Ziegler with the Raiders as their new head coach.

Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

Ziegler is replacing Mike Mayock while McDaniels would be taking over head coaching duties from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia who helped guide the team to its first playoff berth since 2016 amid a hectic season filled with off-the-field issues that included Henry Ruggs III deadly crash along with Jon Gruden's email scandal.

The pair would come to Las Vegas after previously working together for the New England Patriots.