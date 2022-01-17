Raiders relieve Mike Mayock of General Manager duties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have cut ties with General Manager Mike Mayock.

Mayock had been with the organization for the last three seasons, during which time the team amassed a 25-24 record, including a 10-7 mark this season.

The Raiders season ended Saturday following a 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

"We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future," the organization said in a statement.

The organization heads into the preseason looking for a new GM and head coach following Jon Gruden's departure in October due to an email scandal.

They will have to make decisions quickly with the NFL Draft right around the corner on April 28-30. The organization currently holds the No. 22 pick in the first round of the Draft and seven picks overall.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have already asked the process of finding a new GM, asking the New England Patriots for permission to interview director of player personnel Dave Ziegler.