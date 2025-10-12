Raiders snap skid in complete win against the Titans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders finally put it all together in a 20–10 victory over the Titans. Geno Smith led a more efficient offense while the defense set the tone early, forcing two turnovers — including a Devin White strip that set up a touchdown. After weeks of red-zone struggles, Vegas found balance on both sides of the ball to notch its second win of the season.
Taylor runs for 3 TDs, Jones throws 2 as Colts rout Raiders 40-6Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, and Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts routed the Las Vegas Raiders 40-6.
Josh Blackwell blocks field goal to preserve Bears' rally for 25-24 winJosh Blackwell blocked a 54-year-old field-goal attempt by Daniel Carlson in the final minute to preserve a fourth-quarter rally led by Caleb Williams, and the Bears stunned the Raiders on Sunday.
Charles Snowden’s full-circle moment against the BearsCharles Snowden went undrafted in 2021, starting his career with the Bears. Now, the Raiders defensive end reflects on perseverance, politics, and community ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Chicago.
Raiders honor Latino fans during Hispanic Heritage Month celebrationsRaiders celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Latino fans who've supported the Silver and Black through every city since 1960.