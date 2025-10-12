Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Raiders snap skid in complete win against the Titans

Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates after forcing a fumble by the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders finally put it all together in a 20–10 victory over the Titans. Geno Smith led a more efficient offense while the defense set the tone early, forcing two turnovers — including a Devin White strip that set up a touchdown. After weeks of red-zone struggles, Vegas found balance on both sides of the ball to notch its second win of the season.

Senior Sports Reporter

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Sports Multimedia Journalist