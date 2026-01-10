Fernando Mendoza’s Peach Bowl performance fuels Raiders draft buzz at No. 1

LAS VEGAS — As the Peach Bowl played out on screens across Las Vegas, Raiders fans weren’t just watching a College Football Playoff semifinal — they were tracking the future reminder of their franchise.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a dominant performance against Oregon, completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns as the Hoosiers advanced to the national championship game. Across town at Durango Casino, sportsbooks and fans alike were quick to connect the dots to the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Las Vegas Raidershold the No. 1 overall pick.

“So right now we’re at Fernando Mendoza, probably around minus-400,” said Brandon Kennedy, sportsbook director at Durango. “He won the Heisman, so he deserves to be the number one favorite.”

Mendoza’s efficiency stood out early and often. He spread five touchdown passes to four different receivers and was sacked just once, controlling the game from start to finish. The performance added to a résumé that already includes 3,172 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season, along with the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

On the other side, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore struggled to find consistency as the Ducks’ offense stalled with turnovers and missed opportunities. The contrast was not lost on fans watching live.

“Fernando Mendoza — everybody in Raider Nation’s been talking about it,” said Raiders fan Steve Trevilla. “That would be my pick.”

Others pointed to Mendoza’s approach and decision-making as reasons he projects well at the next level.

“They need a QB for sure,” said Casey Allison. “I like Indiana’s quarterback. He’s smart. He doesn’t force things.”

Experience also factored into the conversation.

“I personally just like his poise,” said Jerry Wilson, another fan at Durango. “Pre-snap intelligence… I think Mendoza would be a perfect Raider.”

Kennedy said the quarterback need alone keeps Mendoza at the top of the board.

“Especially for the Raiders this year — desperate need of a quarterback,” he said. “When you have the number one pick, there’s nobody picking in front of you.”

With months remaining before the draft, evaluations will continue through workouts and interviews. But on this night, watching Mendoza thrive on a playoff stage, the message from Raiders fans in Las Vegas was consistent — and loud.

For now, the odds and the eye test point in the same direction.

