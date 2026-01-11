Raiders’ coaching carousel turns again — NFL Insider explains what matters most

LAS VEGAS — The Raiders wasted little time launching their latest head coaching search, interviewing five candidates over a three-day span after parting ways with Pete Carroll following a 3–14 season.

It marks the Raiders’ sixth head coaching search since 2021, a level of turnover that The Athletic senior writer Ted Nguyen says the organization is eager to move past.

“Unfortunately, it’s yet another coaching search and the Raiders are kind of making a reputation for one-and-done type of coaches,” Nguyen said. “I think they want to end that trend here.”

Las Vegas began the process Wednesday by interviewing Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, one of the youngest candidates in the cycle. The Raiders followed that up Thursday with meetings involving former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak rounded out the initial group of interviews Friday.

The Raiders are expected to continue their search next week before narrowing the field for second interviews.

With the No. 1 overall pick locked up in the upcoming NFL draft, Nguyen said the hire must align with a long-term plan centered on quarterback development.

“Finding an offensive mind to pair with the number one pick — who presumably is gonna be a quarterback — is gonna be extremely important,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen also pointed to the offensive line as a critical factor in the rebuild, regardless of which candidate is ultimately selected.

“One of the first questions I would ask any of these coaches is who they are gonna bring in as the offensive line coach,” Nguyen said. “That’s gonna be one of the most important hires this team makes.”

The recent coaching turnover, Nguyen said, has also highlighted the need for organizational alignment between the front office and coaching staff.

“For this next coach, there has to be an agreement with where this team is, how they’re gonna develop players, and what the plan is,” Nguyen said. “A more cohesive partnership should help steer this in the right direction.”

Nguyen believes the Raiders’ draft decision is straightforward after years of stopgap solutions at quarterback.

“I think you have to take a quarterback,” he said. “It was a painful process to get to this number one pick, but now you have to let that quarterback develop and really try to start the rebuild the right way.”

While the Raiders weigh candidates with varying levels of experience and backgrounds, Nguyen said success won’t be measured by immediate wins.

“It’s one thing to lose games,” he said. “But it’s another just not to see any development. That’s what this next coach has to deliver.”

