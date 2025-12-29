Raiders now top candidate for first overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raider Nation was loud and proud at Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, despite the 34-10 loss that made the Silver and Black the top candidate for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, the team's focus is set on finishing the season strong rather than the draft order.

“I’m not worried about what pick we got," Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty said. "It’s about making the right picks with what we got, so that’s not my job; that’s other people’s jobs.”

Face of the franchise Maxx Crosby was not in the building as ongoing drama continues to unfold between the team and the defensive end after the Raiders shut him down for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

“Obviously, it sucks not having Maxx here, but we still have each other to lean on," Raiders defensive end Jonah Laulu said. "You have your reason why you do this, and it’s your job, so you have to go out there and perform.”

The Raiders still need to lose out to officially lock in the 2026 first overall pick. They will kick off their final game of the season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, against the Kansas City Chiefs.