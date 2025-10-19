Raiders' Maxx Crosby leaves game after low block by Chiefs' Noah Gray

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby left late in the first half of their game against Kansas City after he was blocked low by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, sending the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end limping off the field.
Crosby, who already has four sacks this season, had been limited in practice this week because of a back injury. He entered the game against the AFC West rival Chiefs leading the league with 10 tackles for loss.
Las Vegas also was playing without All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who had been doubtful with a knee injury, and wideout Jacobi Meyers, who had been questionable with knee and toe injuries. Both of them were inactive against Kansas City.
The Chiefs, who were missing left tackle Josh Simmons for a second straight game because of personal issues, were further depleted along the offensive line when right guard Trey Smith left in the first half with a back injury. That forced Mike Caliendo, who played much of last season because of injuries, into the lineup against the Raiders.
