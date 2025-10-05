Jonathan Taylor runs for 3 touchdowns and Daniel Jones throws for 2 as Colts rout Raiders 40-6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, and Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts routed the Las Vegas Raiders 40-6.

The 34-point margin was Indy's largest since it won 37-3 at Jacksonville in 2013.

Jones finished 20 of 29 for 212 yards and moved to 4-1 as a starter this year, surpassing his combined victory total over the past two seasons with the New York Giants. Taylor rushed 17 times for 66 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards — ending a streak of nine straight games with 95 yards or more from scrimmage.

The Colts (4-1) took full advantage of the Raiders' miscues. They converted a blocked punt, two interceptions and a turnover on downs into TDs.

Las Vegas (1-4) lost its fourth straight on another productive day for Ashton Jeanty. The rookie had 14 carries for 67 yards and five receptions for 42 yards. Geno Smith was 25 of 36 for 228 yards with the two picks.

After settling for a 24-yard field goal on a long opening possession, the Raiders never seriously threatened.

Jones answered with an 11-yard TD pass to Tyler Warren — the rookie's first career scoring reception — and the Colts never trailed again.

Segun Olubi blocked a punt by AJ Cole to set up the Colts at the Raiders 8-yard line and four plays later, Taylor scored on a 3-yard run. Smith gave away another scoring chance when his tipped pass was picked off by Laiatu Latu at the Colts 12-yard line. Jones responded with a 4-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in the final minute of the first half to make it 20-3.

The Colts extended the margin to 40-3 in the third quarter thanks to Taylor's TD runs of 1 and 6 yards and Ameer Abdullah's 2-yard TD run. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson made his season debut in the fourth quarter and completed one pass — to himself for a 9-yard gain and a first down.

Las Vegas failed to record a sack for the first time in 40 games, ending the league's longest active streak.

Kicking adjustments

Cole suffered a right ankle injury on the blocked punt and went to the locker room on a cart, forcing kicker Daniel Carlson to handle punting duties. Carlson shanked a 30-yard punt on his first attempt. He also missed a 57-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Indy lost kicker Spencer Shrader late in the second quarter when Tristin McMcCollum ran into Shrader's right knee. The Colts went for 2 on each of their remaining TD drives in part because they would have needed a replacement for holder Rigoberto Sanchez, the backup kicker.

Injury report

Raiders: TEs Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion protocol) and CB Eric Stokes (knee) were inactive.

Colts: Indy started the game without WR Alec Pierce (concussion protocol) or CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles tendon) for the second straight week and lost CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) in the first quarter and DT Grover Stewart (biceps) in the second half.

Leonard's farewell

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard announced his retirement at halftime. He was the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but a recurring back injury shortened his career. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and is now an assistant coach at a South Carolina high school.

"I feel like I've found my purpose again," Leonard said, referring to his new profession. "They've helped me find my love of football again."

Up next

Raiders: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

Colts: Host Arizona next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl