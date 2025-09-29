Josh Blackwell blocks field goal to preserve Bears' rally for 25-24 win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Blackwell blocked a 54-year-old field-goal attempt by Daniel Carlson in the final minute to preserve a fourth-quarter rally led by Caleb Williams, and the Chicago Bears stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24 on Sunday.

After D'Andre Swift's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left put the Bears (2-2) in front, Geno Smith led the Raiders (1-3) into position for Carlson's kick with 38 seconds left. Blackwell came in nearly untouched from the left side, dived and deflected the ball. He raced down the field in celebration as teammates chased him.

The Bears became the second team to win 800 regular-season games, joining the Green Bay Packers, who had 812 going into Sunday night's game at Dallas. The Raiders have lost three straight.

Chicago had four takeaways for the second game in a row, allowing the Bears to survive a middling performance by Williams and coach Ben Johnson's offense. They gained 271 yards, just 69 on the ground.

The Bears rushed for 2 yards in the first half. That's their lowest output in a half since totaling minus-1 against Minnesota in Week 17 in 2017. It also was the fewest allowed by the Raiders in a first half since Kansas City had minus-2 in Week 15 in 2012.

Rome Odunze, playing in his hometown, became the first Bears receiver to catch at least one touchdown pass in the first four games of a season since Alshon Jeffery's six-game streak in 2014.

The Bears also spoiled a breakout performance by Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 138 yards on 21 carries and became the first Raiders rookie with three touchdowns in game since Bo Jackson in 1987 against Seattle. Jeanty rushed for a TD and caught two scoring passes.

Jeanty also lost a fumble, one of four turnovers for the Raiders. Smith threw three interceptions for the second time in three weeks and passed for just 117 yards with two touchdowns.

Las Vegas' Brock Bowers caught five passes for 46 yards, extending his streak to 21 games with at least two catches to tie the longest by a tight end to open a career. Detroit's Sam LaPorta set the record in 2023-24.

The Raiders took a 24-19 lead on Carlson's 29-yard field goal with 6:45 left before Williams drove the Bears for what turned out to be the winning touchdown.

Injuries

Bears: CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), TE Colston Loveland (hip), RT Darnell Wright (elbow), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and DT Grady Jarrett (knee) did not play.

Raiders: TE Michael Mayer (concussion) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) did not play. CB Eric Stokes (knee) was injured late in the third quarter, and T Kolton Miller was carted off in the final minute with an apparent leg injury.

Up next

Bears: After a bye, they play at Washington on Oct. 13.

Raiders: At Indianapolis next Sunday.

