From park bench to Raiders roster: Charles Snowden’s full-circle moment against the Bears

HENDERSON

“I remember the night I went undrafted. I had a draft party, and unfortunately never got the call,” Snowden said. “Everyone went out to celebrate, but I was outside on the park bench crying because I was so disappointed.”

That moment of heartbreak turned into years of grinding. Signed by the Chicago Bears in 2021, Snowden bounced between practice squads and cuts, fighting to prove he belonged.

“You have to build self-confidence,” he said. “When you’re on the bottom of the roster getting cut, it’s a lot of, ‘You’re not good enough.’ You have to talk to yourself and believe in yourself.”

This year, perseverance paid off. For the first time, Snowden made the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

“It was an amazing feeling,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of no’s in my career, so to finally make the roster... I can’t put into words how excited I was to call my friends and family.”

Now he faces the Bears, the team where it started.

“It means a lot,” Snowden said. “Part of me still sees myself as a Bear who got away, because it’s where I started. The organization has gone through so much change, but the logo in Chicago is still the same.”

In Las Vegas, Snowden has found more than a roster spot.

“This organization means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve built meaningful relationships here. This organization gave me my shot, has allowed me to proudly say I’m an NFL player.”

Snowden has also embraced the city.

“I enjoy Las Vegas a lot more than I expected,” he said. “Henderson, the sunsets, the mountains... it’s beautiful. There’s always something to do."

Off the field, his interests stretch beyond football.

“I grew up right outside DC, so I’ve always been around the political hub of the country,” Snowden said. “Politics has always drawn my interest — trying to help people, move the country forward, bring us together. When I’m not playing football, I’m listening to politics podcasts and keeping up with that.”

And for Raiders fans, he hopes one thing stands out.

“I want them to take away that I love football, I love my teammates, and I love Raider Nation,” he said. “I’ll always bring energy, love, connection. There’s nothing better than community, and I’m very happy to be here.”

For Snowden, Sunday against the Bears is about more than football. It’s a reminder of where he started and how far he’s come.