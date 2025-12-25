Raiders place Brocks Bowers and Jeremy Chinn on season-ending injured reserve

HENDERSON (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will place tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Bowers, named this week to his second Pro Bowl team in two seasons, will not play against the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs because of a knee injury. He was named an AP All-Pro as a rookie last season after catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

His production declined this season. Bowers has been hampered by the knee injury since the season opener at New England, and the Raiders haven't had a reliable second receiving threat since trading Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville on Nov. 4, allowing opponents to limit his production. Bowers will finish this season with 64 catches for 680 yards and seven TDs.

Chinn has started every game and will finish with 114 tackles, three for loss, and a sack. He played his first four years for Carolina and was with Washington last season.

Chinn missed practice time last week because of a back injury.

The Raiders and Giants, both 2-13, meet Sunday in Las Vegas with the losing team having the inside track to the top pick in next year's NFL draft.

Also Wednesday, the Raiders signed safety Terrell Edmunds and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson to the active roster and long snapper Luke Elkin and tackle Joshua Miles to the practice squad.