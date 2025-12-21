HENDERSON (KTNV) — Most of the year, Michael Parker lives a quiet life far from the spotlight. But every December, the longtime Raiders fan transforms into a familiar and welcome sight for Raider Nation — Raider Claus.

Parker, a San Francisco native and lifelong supporter of the Silver and Black, didn’t set out to become a seasonal symbol of the fan base. It started years ago in an Oakland parking lot, when he noticed another fan dressed as Santa Claus walking through tailgates.

Raider Claus brings holiday cheer to Raider Nation — and beyond

“He was just this nice old man walking through the parking lot, and it brought a lot of joy,” Parker said.

That memory stayed with him.

Years later, the idea resurfaced closer to home, during the holidays with his own family. Parker said his wife gave him a Raiders Santa hat, which he wore while handing out gifts to his grandchildren.

“At Christmas time, when Grandpa’s handing out all the toys, I’d put on the Raider Claus hat,” Parker said. “The grandkids are just used to it.”

What began as a family tradition soon followed Parker to game day. After finding a Santa suit online — later upgraded to a custom black-and-silver version — he wore it to a game and quickly realized the response was bigger than he expected.

“All of a sudden there was this line of people waiting to take pictures,” Parker said. “It blows my mind.”

The costume hasn’t always been comfortable, especially in Las Vegas.

“That suit gets kind of hot — especially in the Vegas summer,” he said. “It is sweltering.”

Still, Parker keeps showing up. Over time, the Raiders organization took notice, inviting him to participate in toy drives and community events during the holiday season.

“When the Raiders reached out and asked if I was interested in helping with their toy drive, it was like, ‘Sure — where do you need me to be?’” Parker said.

Despite the attention, Parker remains humble about his role.

“I can’t believe they even thought of me,” he said. “I’m just some kid from the Sunset in San Francisco. Who am I? I’m nobody.”

At home, not much has changed.

“My wife still looks at me like I’m crazy,” Parker said with a laugh. “God bless her — she lets me have my fun. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”

Las Vegas holds special meaning for Parker and his wife, who were married there and hope to move closer to the team in the future.

“We were married in Vegas,” he said. “It’s always been near and dear to our hearts.”

For Parker, the costume is just the beginning.

“How is that not fulfilling — to bring joy to the nation?” he said. “It’s just been a blessing.”