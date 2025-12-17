Raiders in the Community: Cole, Carlson and Jeanty give back across Las Vegas during the Holidays

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders continued their commitment to the community this holiday season, with players spreading joy across Southern Nevada through two separate outreach events focused on kids in need.

Raiders punter AJ Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson partnered with Starlight Children’s Foundation to deliver toys and spend time with young patients at Children’s Medical Center at Summerlin Hospital, while running back Ashton Jeanty joined Project 150 to help pack holiday meals and host a meet and greet for local high school students.

For Cole, the visit to the hospital was about using the platform that comes with wearing the Silver and Black to create moments of encouragement.

“I think that everybody deserves to feel special around Christmas,” Cole said. “I know these kids are going through a tough couple of weeks, tough couple of days, and so the opportunity we have and the platform we have makes it hopefully cool for us to come by and hopefully cool for us to interact with these kids.”

Cole added that giving back alongside Carlson is something they both value deeply.

“It’s important to me, it’s important to Daniel, to just try and do everything we can in the community to spread that love that we’ve felt,” he said. “Being able to give back around this time of year, especially, is really important.”

Carlson said the experience took on added meaning as a father.

“A couple of the kids we got to meet were around my kids’ age,” Carlson said. “It gives you a lot of perspective. A lot of gratitude for your kids’ health, but also gratitude for what those families are going through and how they’re staying optimistic and smiling.”

Carlson emphasized the importance of using his role as an athlete for something bigger than football.

“We get to play a kid’s game for a living,” he said. “Hopefully we can do something good with that platform and give back — lighting up a kid’s face for a few minutes and giving them a reason to smile.”

Across town, Jeanty spent the afternoon at Project 150 helping prepare holiday meal boxes for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students and their families. The event also included a meet and greet, giving students the chance to connect with someone they look up to.

“It’s everything,” Jeanty said. “They obviously look up to me, they’re watching the games and all the things that I’m doing, so it’s amazing to be able to inspire them and change their lives.”

Jeanty said moments like these help keep his perspective grounded.

“Seeing the children and coming from all these different places just shows me how blessed I am,” he said. “It makes me more grateful to have the opportunity that I do.”

His message to the students was simple.

“Anything is possible,” Jeanty said. “Anything that you want to work for, you can do all the things that the people you’re watching are doing.”

Together, the events highlighted how Raiders players are using their visibility to make a tangible impact — delivering toys, meals and, perhaps most importantly, moments of encouragement during the holiday season.