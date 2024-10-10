Las Vegas Raiders, USAA host Air Force service members at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local active duty service members got to live out their dreams of playing in the National Football League recently.

The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with USAA to host a special boot camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Service members from Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases took the field with Raiders' players and alumni, including Dalton Wagner, Will Putnam, Adam Butler, and Leo Gray.

They went through several football drills, including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the quarterback arm challenge.

They also played against each other in fierce games of Madden '25.

Boot camp participants were split up into teams and the team with the best cumulative score of the combined training drills was rewarded with tickets to the Raiders Salute To Service game.

That will be in November when the Silver & Black face the Denver Broncos.

This is the third year that USAA and the Raiders have partnered up to honor members of the military through the Salute To Service program.