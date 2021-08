LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders helped American heroes flex some muscles on the field today.

The team hosted a boot camp for the military servicemembers at Allegiant Stadium.

It was a partnership with USAA.

Active-duty military from Nellis Air Force Base got to watch the Raiders practice before the boot camp.

It was called Salute to Service Boot Camp.

Military members competing in the same events used to evaluate NFL talent in a gameday environment.