Over 100 Airmen participate in USAA's 'Salute to Service' NFL Boot Camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 100 airmen from Nellis and Creech Airforce bases participated in the second annual 'Salute to Service' NFL Boot Camp by USAA.

The men and women performed in NFL combine-like drills such as the 40-yard dash, and QB arm-throw.

The camp was created as a way for USAA, the Raiders, and its fans to show the service men and women their appreciation.

At the end of the camp, one lucky group of airmen won tickets to the Salute to Service Raiders game in November.

The Raiders pre-season is set to start Thursday, August 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

