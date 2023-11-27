Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders release cornerback Marcus Peters following Chiefs game, coach exchange

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Marcus Peters
Posted at 3:55 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 18:59:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Marcus Peters.

NFL says Peters was benched during Sunday's game in the second quarter after a missed tackle and exchange with interim Head Coach Pierce.

The team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 31 to 17.

This announcement comes around the same time the Raiders released safety Roderic Teamer following a DUI arrest.

RELATED: Saturday night DUI arrest puts Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer out of Chiefs face off

The NFL says Peters struggled this season. He had 43 tackles in 12 starts this season, five pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a 75-yard touchdown against the Lions.

Before signing a 1-year contract, the cornerback played for the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH