Las Vegas Raiders release cornerback Marcus Peters following Chiefs game, coach exchange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Marcus Peters.

NFL says Peters was benched during Sunday's game in the second quarter after a missed tackle and exchange with interim Head Coach Pierce.

The team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 31 to 17.

We have waived CB Marcus Peters and S Roderic Teamer. pic.twitter.com/bcMZheGWwC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 27, 2023

This announcement comes around the same time the Raiders released safety Roderic Teamer following a DUI arrest.

The NFL says Peters struggled this season. He had 43 tackles in 12 starts this season, five pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a 75-yard touchdown against the Lions.

Before signing a 1-year contract, the cornerback played for the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens.