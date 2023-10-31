The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions in Monday Night Football

DETROIT (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions 26-14 on Monday Night Football.
In the first quarter, Lions' Riley Patterson made a 44-yard field goal. Lions get on the scoreboard first 3-0.
In the second quarter, Lions' Patterson starts with field goals, raising the score to 9-0. The Raiders get on the scoreboard with Josh Jacobs, scoring 9-7.
That was probably the best drive for Josh Jacobs this season. Raiders back in it. #RaiderNation— Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 31, 2023
With 27 seconds left, the Lions' respond to Jacobs's touchdown.
In the third quarter, Raiders' Marcus Peters made a 75-yard interception at 11:32. The Lions also make a touchdown at 3:13.
The spark that the #Raiders needed. Marcus Peters with his first pick-six on the year.— Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) October 31, 2023
In the fourth quarter, Riley Patterson made a 52-yard field goal at 9:59.
Davante Adams (RIGHTFULLY) Is livid in the sidelines. Raiders offense has been looking anemic tonight.— Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 31, 2023
That would seal the loss for the Raiders, with a final score of 26-14.