The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions in Monday Night Football

Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 30, 2023
DETROIT (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions 26-14 on Monday Night Football.

In the first quarter, Lions' Riley Patterson made a 44-yard field goal. Lions get on the scoreboard first 3-0.

In the second quarter, Lions' Patterson starts with field goals, raising the score to 9-0. The Raiders get on the scoreboard with Josh Jacobs, scoring 9-7.

With 27 seconds left, the Lions' respond to Jacobs's touchdown.

In the third quarter, Raiders' Marcus Peters made a 75-yard interception at 11:32. The Lions also make a touchdown at 3:13.

In the fourth quarter, Riley Patterson made a 52-yard field goal at 9:59.

That would seal the loss for the Raiders, with a final score of 26-14.

