Report: Las Vegas Raiders sign one-year deal with Marcus Peters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cornerback Marcus Peters is set to join the Silver And Black.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Peters to a one-year deal following a workout on Monday. However, the terms of the deal are still unknown, as of Monday afternoon, and the Raiders have yet to confirm the signing.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Peters has spent the last couple of seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the entire 2021 season due to an ACL tear. However, he was a full-time started following his recovery last season. Peters was a free agent going into this past offseason.

"He's a guy that I hold in very, very high regard. I had a few conversations with Marcus' agent, who is a good friend. Marcus is a great friend," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "He and I have communicated and that will be ongoing. When you talk about true Ravens, guys that have done a lot for the team, for me, for the Ravens over the last four years, Marcus is on that list."

Peters worked out with the Raiders several times and said he felt comfortable joining the team because he felt they believed in him. He posted this video on Instagram shortly after the news broke on Monday.

As for the Raiders, some players like Maxx Crosby are already welcoming Peters to the team.

Need That Silver & Black One Now… WELCOME TO THE GANG @marcuspeters 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/6Nhu6tV1TK — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) July 24, 2023

Raiders veterans report to training camp on Tuesday. That will include new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who has been cleared to play after passing a physical on his injured left foot.

Another person Raider nation is keeping an eye out for is Josh Jacobs. According to the Associated Press, he was unable to reach a deal with the Raiders by last Monday, which was the deadline to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6, which means he would play on a $10.1 million deal this season if he returns to the team.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs left Las Vegas on a flight Monday morning and "doesn't plan to return anytime soon."

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas.



Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/JxwpE3LBXL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Since the two sides couldn't agree on a contract ahead of the deadline, if Jacobs does return to the Silver And Black, he is only eligible for a one-year contract for the upcoming season.

On Monday, the Raiders did announce they have signed defensive end Isaac Rochell. In case you didn't know, he and his wife are also famous TikTokers.

Also known as pic.twitter.com/LNeDwCA74v — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 24, 2023

Meantime, the Raiders are getting ready for the upcoming season. Their first preseason game is against the San Francisco 49ers, which is scheduled for Aug. 13.

