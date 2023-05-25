Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be out until July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is one of several players being held out of organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot.

The injury happened late last season but when he signed with the Raiders in March, he said he wasn't concerned about it.

"You hate being in that situation," Garoppolo said. "But once I got past that initial part, especially once we started to make a bit of a run in the playoffs last year, I was getting ready to ramp u again and be ready. But things didn't work out and I'm glad with how things ended up."

Head coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders were aware of the injury when he was signed.

"Our preference is not to push and rush anyone back at this point in time," McDaniels said. "I think the most important time of year is training camp so we can do the work we need to do in August."

McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams also addressed recent comments where Adams told The Ringer that "the front office thinks this is the best bet right now to put us in a position to be urgent. We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now." Adams said those comments were taken "out of context."

"Going into the operation this off-season, I may poke fun at having Aaron [Rodgers] here and why would i not talk about having the best quarterback to play the game and the guy I have a lot of history with? That's who I had on my mind initially," Adams said. "That was never a slight at Jimmy. I didn't even know we were pursuing Jimmy. At the end of the day, like I've said a couple of times now, I'm ecstatic to work with the new guys. Jimmy is a new guy and I love him to death."

McDaniels added that Adams had a right to speak up.

"It's not really my concern that anybody necessarily adopts every vision that Dave [Ziegler] or I have or the decisions we have to make. Sometimes those are difficult," McDaniels said. "They have an opinion and a voice because they've earned it. I know where Davante comes from. He's a competitor. He wants to win and that's his focus. He's been a tremendous leader this spring. I don't think there's much drama here in terms of my relationship with him and his relationship with us."

Adams said the Raiders are the rare team that are willing to listen to players and their opinions.

"As far as the front office, I haven't a had a relationship in the past like this. I've been in the NFL for 10 years. I've never been encouraged to speak up and share my feelings with the organization like I have with these two guys," Adams said. "At the end of the day, I'm a Raider and I'm excited to be here. I love everybody from the top to the bottom."

McDaniels was also asked about what he thinks with Super Bowl winner Tom Brady possibly joining the front office.

"If that comes to fruition, obviously, I'll be incredibly excited about him being somebody that's in Raider Nation," McDaniels said. "[He] has a vested interested in us doing as well as we can do and bringing a championship team to Vegas. That's above my paygrade in terms of that stuff but I have a great relationship with Tom, the player and person, and it would be great to partner up with him again."