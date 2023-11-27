Raiders start fast but finish slow, fall to Chiefs 31-17

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders might have looked the best they have all season in the second quarter on Sunday.

An 18-yard touchdown connection between Aidan O'Connell and Jakobi Meyers followed by a 63-yard rushing score by Josh Jacobs put the Silver and Black ahead of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs 14-0. But the buzz at Allegiant Stadium would soon swap hands to the seas of Kansas City red.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense came alive, tying the game at 14 by the break. The Raiders had lost their momentum and couldn't recapture it in the second half. A two-touchdown day from Mahomes and Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs to a 31-17 win.

After blowing a 17-0 lead to KC last season, the Raiders repeat unfortunate history by letting off the gas on their home field. The loss drops the Raiders to 5-7 on the season heading into their bye week.

MORE: Saturday night DUI arrest puts Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer out of Chiefs face off

"It's the defending world champs so you got to be on point," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told media after the game. "Just the little things. It comes down to details of getting off the field in critical situations and we didn't do that well enough today."

"No disrespect to them but it was more about what we were doing," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "We didn't execute the ways that put points on the board so we just got to do a better job of sticking to the things of getting to that point."

After winning their first two games under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have now lost two straight. Among the bottom of AFC West standings, Las Vegas is still in the hunt for a wild card spot. The team hopes to make a late-season playoff run like they did in the 2021 season.

"We're 5-7 and there's nothing against us winning five in a row and sneaking into the playoffs," wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said post-game. "That's kind of the goal and I'm hoping everyone in this locker room has that in the back of their mind in this bye week."

Las Vegas heads into their bye looking to get healthy and will be back home on Sunday, December 10 to take on the Minnesota Vikings.