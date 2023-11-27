Las Vegas Raiders release Roderic Teamer following DUI arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roderic Teamer is no longer a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement on Monday morning saying the team had "parted ways" with Teamer.

This comes after Teamer was arrested on Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding. He was released from police custody on Sunday morning and did not play in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierce said it's another reminder for players and staff that their off-field behavior can have consequences.

"Ultimate respect for Teamer as a person. I got to know him well, had a lot of good conversations with him, wish him the best. Sometimes, it's wrong timing, bad timing, and this is one of those cases," Pierce said. "I think all of our guys need to understand this. Whatever you do off the field affects the decisions that are going to be made in this building and we're going to the best to protect the brand, the shield, and the Raiders organization."

Teamer played in six games this season and last played on Oct. 15 against the New England Patriots.

According to court records, Teamer is scheduled to be back in court for a status check on April 3 at 8 a.m.