Las Vegas Raiders acquire Seahawks QB Geno Smith, per multiple reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly headed to Las Vegas.

Multiple NFL insiders shared the news on social media on Friday afternoon, citing sources within the league. The Seahawks are reportedly getting a third-round draft pick in exchange for the 34-year-old signal-caller.

Smith took over as starting QB for the Seahawks in 2022 and helped Seattle to a playoff berth. The Seahawks would fall short of the postseason over the next two years.

A move to the Las Vegas Raiders reunites Smith with his former coach, Pete Carroll.

The veteran quarterback reportedly made a strong impression on Carroll, who called Smith one of his "all-time favorite guys, according to Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle.

Smith has talked of watching Carroll's storied UFC team as a kid, saying he "always wanted to play for Coach Carroll."

"I love his [Smith's] story," Carroll told Seahawks.com. "He's taught me so much, and I admire him for the way he's handled the competitive part of this thing. He's taught us about belief in yourself and how powerful that is."

After months of speculation about the Raiders' next signal-caller, news of the trade answers what's been arguably the biggest question nagging at Raiders fans this offseason.