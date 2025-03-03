New concessionaire coming to Allegiant Stadium. What does this mean for current employees?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Concession changes are coming to Allegiant Stadium as a new hospitality provider is taking the reigns, but this leaves a question for many employees asking what will happen to their jobs?

Levy Premium Foodservice, the stadium's current concession partner, has been operating at Allegiant since 2017 when the Raiders made the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. Since opening, Levy has been a part of the stadium's many sporting events, concerts and conferences that have attracted visitors from around the world.

Now, more than 1,000 employees face layoffs by the end of March, according to a WARN notice posted earlier this month.

According to Levy, the reason for their departure stems from Raiders owner Mark Davis selling a minority stake of the team to Ego Durban, the co-CEO of the Silver Lake private equity firm. They said Silver Lake has a substantial investment in the Oak View Group (OVG), a concessionaire competitor to Levy.

"While we’re incredibly proud of our work at Allegiant Stadium, and our strong reputation as the leaders in the industry, the common ownership interest of both the Raiders and OVG was impossible to overcome. We want to thank the Raiders for the partnership and memories. To Raider Nation, it’s been an honor to serve you, host you and celebrate the community with you," Levy said in a statement online.

Employees under Levy may not have to lose their jobs though. According to OVG Hospitality — Allegiant's new concessionaire — many former Levy employees will have the opportunity to have their positions transferred or will be hired back.

We reached out to the Oak View Group for comment on the concession transfer. This is what they told us:

"We are excited to partner with the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and are focused on ensuring a smooth transition for all hospitality employees. We will be connecting with all concessions, premium, culinary, and bartending staff in the coming days and will prioritize hiring back existing employees, both full-time and part-time, and both front of the house and back of house. We are committed to working with all parties to make the process as seamless and efficient as possible," said Ken Gaber, the president of OVG Hospitality.

OVG Hospitality said hiring events take place starting Monday, March 3 through Wednesday, March 5 at WSKY Stadium (5625 Polaris Ave Suite 100). Oak View said more dates will follow and you can contact AllegiantHiring@oakviewgroup.com for more information.

