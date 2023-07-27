NFL's 2023 Fan of the Year contest starts accepting submissions on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you the biggest fan in Raider Nation? If so, the National Football League wants you.

On Saturday, the NFL will start accepting submissions for their 2023 NFL Fan of the Year program.

Fans will be able to submit themselves or another deserving fan to be considered at nfl.com/fanoftheyear. Fans can send in their submissions through Oct. 2. Fans must be 21 or older to enter.

"We are excited to spotlight our incredible fans through the NFL Fan of the Year Program," said Bobby Gallo, NFL Senior Vice President of Club Business Development. "Our fans continue to spice up the game. They bring their energy all year long and they consistently show their passion for the game and their favorite team."

Each team will select a fan to represent their club at Super Bowl LVIII, which is right here in Las Vegas, on Feb. 11. The Ultimate Fan of the Year will be named at NFL Honors, an award special that airs in primetime. That will be during Super Bowl week.

"There's no question NFL fans are one of the most dedicated fanbases in sports," said Annie Nosko, Vice President of Captain Morgan, which is sponsoring the contest. "Win or lose, they show up for their teams week after week and deserve to be celebrated. That's what the contest is all about."

In 2022, the Raiders picked Eliseo Zepeda as their Fan of the Year. He said he saw George Blanda's "Miracle Season" when he was nine years old and that convinced him to be a Raiders fan for life. He has been a season ticket member since 1989 and served as President of the Booster Club for over 25 years.

National Football League, Las Vegas Raiders, Eliseo Zepeda

This year, the league is also adding a new category. International fans will be recognized in a separate NFL International campaign. That will launch this fall with more information being announced in the coming months.

We are now less than 200 days away from the Super Bowl as the valley continues to prepare. That includes local businesses working to score contracts with companies coming to town for the big game and locals that could become volunteers during Super Bowl week.