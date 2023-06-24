Super Bowl organizers seeking up to 10,000 volunteers for week of game in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVIII is less than eight months away, and everyone has the opportunity to be a part of it.

Thousands of volunteers are needed for events leading up to the big game.

Patty Charlton is a volunteer for the Super Bowl because she knew she wanted to be a part of the game.

"This is so exciting," she said. "In addition to the people who are going to go to the game, there are so many people who are going to come to just be part of the excitement."

Last month, the Super Bowl Host Committee announced they were looking for 7,000 volunteers to help with all the events.

"We put that we want 7,000 to the community," said Trevor Bobb, senior vice president of volunteer operations. "We have reached that goal but we want more. We are going to have plenty of other things that are going to come up."

Bobb said the whole week around the Super Bowl will be full of events. He says volunteers will be positioned in all corners of the valley. They will be providing event information to locals and visitors.

"We will be here on the Strip, all around," he said. "Downtown, Summerlin, lots of things going on and lots of things that we will be doing."

The initial goal was 7k volunteers, but now, organizers think they will need up to 10,000.

After you register to volunteer, you'll be asked to complete a background check. If accepted, the host committee will start the process and you will be notified about upcoming events, role specific training will be offered.

"There is a lot more to it than gameday," Bobb said. "That is kind of the big part of volunteering, the people want to not just watch the game in the city, they want to make sure everyone coming in loves Las Vegas."

Being part of the Super Bowl is personal for some, especially those who never though it would happen here.

"For someone who has been here as long as I have, this never seemed like it would be a reality, to have the Super Bowl here," Charlton said.

If interested in registering to volunteer, more information can be found on this website.