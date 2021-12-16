Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas: Complete coverage from 13 Action News

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the world's biggest sporting events is coming to Las Vegas in 2024: the Super Bowl.

“No city is as prepared as Las Vegas to welcome the biggest sporting event of all,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak following the announcement that NFL owners voted to approve the location.

The Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority estimates the Super Bowl will have a more than $500 million impact on the local economy, including the Las Vegas area and the State of Nevada.

13 Action News is keeping tabs on developments as the city prepares to host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium: